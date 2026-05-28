No one out-pizzas the duck

If you hear “duck!” at a Pizza Hut, you may think someone might be tossing stuffed crust at your head. But instead of a food fight, this Pizza Hut was the site of literal ducks.

The Canal Fulton – Lawrence Township Fire Department in Ohio reports that crews were dispatched to a local Pizza Hut to rescue “a group of ducklings trapped in a storm drain near the business.”

“Crews worked together to safely access the drain and reunite approximately 11 ducklings with their mother nearby,” the department writes in a Facebook post.

Looks like this Pizza Hut has its ducks in a row.