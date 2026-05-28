Dirt on your plate, big disgrace

It feels harder and harder to find a dirt cheap dinner these days, but these kids still didn’t mean to eat dirt.

ABC affiliate WMTW reports that students of Medomak Valley High School in Maine accidentally ingested dirt during a school dinner.

According to the school, a science class had filled a baking dish with soil earlier in the day as part of an experiment and left it covered in foil. The dish was then unknowingly included among the trays used to serve food during the dinner.

The error became known when three students attending the dinner took a forkful of the dirt believing it to be a dessert item. However, upon placing it in their mouths, they soon realized they were mistaken.

“This was a completely accidental situation and absolutely not a prank,” the school says.