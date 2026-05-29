Wembanyama was all business in Game 6 of West finals. It earned him and the Spurs a chance at Game 7

Victor Wembanyama looked different in Game 6. There was the long robe that the San Antonio star wore to his home arena on Thursday night, done to celebrate an Islamic holiday but also reminding some of his look last summer at a Shaolin temple. And on the court, he was back to his dominant self as well. Facing an elimination game for the first time in his career, Wembanyama had 28 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists, on 10-for-21 shooting in 28 minutes, leading the Spurs past the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 and sending the West finals to Game 7.