5/28 Sports Brief

Claude Lemieux, the feisty four-time Stanley Cup champion for Avalanche, Devils and Habs, dies at 60

Four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux has died after taking his own life, according to authorities. He was 60. The Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office said deputies responded just after 3 a.m. to a suicide call at a furniture store showroom in Lake Park, Florida. The sheriff’s office said the victim was believed to be Lemieux. The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s death in a post on social media. Lemieux was the Montreal Canadiens’ torch bearer prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on Monday night. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP with New Jersey in 1995.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has a broken right pinkie finger, AP source says

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has a broken right pinkie finger and there is no timetable for his return, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced the injury. The Knicks are set to play Game 1 of the NBA Finals next Wednesday against either Oklahoma City or San Antonio. Robinson appeared in 13 of New York’s first 16 games through the first three rounds of the playoffs. That includes more than 17 minutes off the bench in the Eastern Conference finals-clinching victory at Cleveland. The Knicks returned to practice at home on Thursday.

NBA’s board of governors passes anti-tanking changes to draft lottery

The NBA has approved sweeping changes to the draft lottery that will strip the teams with the worst records from receiving the best odds of winning the No. 1 pick. The changes were approved Thursday in large part to crack down on tanking. A vote by the league’s Board of Governors made the plan official for the next three seasons. The plan will be evaluated again before 2030. Starting with next year’s lottery, the 16 participating teams will all get somewhere between one and three lottery balls.

Patrick Mahomes takes a big step forward on his repaired knee, joining Chiefs for voluntary workouts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes is still targeting Week 1 for his return from a serious knee injury with the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-time MVP has taken an important step in his recovery from torn ligaments by participating in voluntary workouts this week. On Thursday, Mahomes did individual work and 7-on-7 drills while reporters watched, wearing a brace on his knee. He hasn’t been cleared for full-team drills yet. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is being cautious about setting a timeline for that step, but Mahomes is hopeful for a return to games by Sept. 14, when the Chiefs open against Denver on Monday night.

NBA player Terry Rozier hit with new bribery charges in sports gambling sting

Federal prosecutors have indicted ex-Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on additional charges related to a sports gambling sting. The 32-year-old was charged Thursday in Brooklyn federal court with bribery in sporting contests and honest services wire fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors allege he took a hefty bribe to exit a game early in March 2023. He has denied participating in the gambling scheme and is fighting to have the case dismissed. His attorneys argue the government’s theory runs afoul of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Rozier remains free on $3 million bond, but the case has kept him off the court this season.

Alex Smalley back in position to win at Colonial after runner-up finish at PGA

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Alex Smalley was right back in a position to win at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial two weeks after the third-round leader at the PGA Championship settled for second place. Smalley had one of a bevy of bogey-free 5-under 65s and was one of 12 players a shot back of six first-round leaders. Lee Hodges finished with a bogey at the par-4 ninth. He was at 64 along with reigning U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun, Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam, Tom Kim and Matt McCarty.

Lionel Messi is in Argentina’s World Cup squad as coach Scaloni calms injury fears

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that most of the reigning world champions, including Lionel Messi, will be part of the squad for the upcoming World Cup. The Argentine Football Association announced the 26-man roster Thursday and 17 were part of the team that won in Qatar four years ago. Messi, who is dealing with muscle fatigue, is set to play in his sixth World Cup. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and defender Cristian Romero are also included despite recent injuries. Argentina, also world champions in 1978 and 1986, will play its first match on June 16 against Algeria.

French Open stunner: No. 1 Jannik Sinner struggles with dizziness during heat wave in 2nd-round loss

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is out in the French Open second round. Sinner struggled with dizziness and wasted a chance to serve for the match in a 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 loss to 56th-ranked opponent Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Sinner was on a 30-match winning streak and was an overwhelming favorite to complete a career Grand Slam. Sinner bent over on the clay court in apparent exhaustion multiple times. He attempted to cool himself with a hand-held fan on changeovers and put bags of ice around his neck. The temperature rose to 32 C (90 F).