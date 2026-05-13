Tar-vel Comics: Montreal residents turn to vigilantism to fix potholes

Great power comes with great responsibility, and for these residents of Montreal, that means the responsibility to fix damaged roads.

According to Montreal’s ﻿The Gazette, the city has seen an increase of vigilante efforts to repair potholes.

“People are really happy when I do this,” says pothole vigilante Saad Tekiout. “It gives a sense that we’re all in this together as a community.

“This isn’t really my domain, but I’m doing this for the love of my city,” he adds. “I think we deserve to have better roads.”

However, the Montreal mayor’s office isn’t thrilled with the pothole vigilantes and is discouraging citizens from making the repairs themselves instead of city professionals. Meanwhile, lawyer Avi Levy says that such vigilantism could cause legal problems.

“The potholes are pretty crazy; there seems to be a lot more and they seem more dangerous,” Levy says. “But filling potholes yourself is illegal. It’s basically modifying a public infrastructure, or doing unauthorized work on city property.”

In the meantime, we’re guessing a script is in the works to launch the Tar-vel Cinematic Universe.