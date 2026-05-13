Nipper the giant dog of Albany may need a new home

We all know about Clifford the big red dog, but what about Nipper the big white dog?

Nipper is a 28-foot-tall statue that sits atop a warehouse in Albany, New York. Unlike Clifford the fictional but alive dog, Nipper the real fake dog cannot move, which has become an issue now that its warehouse throne is facing safety problems.

According to The Associated Press, the warehouse has been marked with an unsafe vacant building placard, which, as Cara Macri of the Historic Albany Foundation says, is “definitely not a good thing for Nipper.”

“He is attached to that building, so if something happens to it, it’s going to be kind of hard to take him off,” Macri says.

The mayor of Albany is working to make Nipper a historic landmark, but if that doesn’t work, there aren’t many places for the big guy to go.

“There’s a whole redevelopment downtown. You could put him there. You could put him on the riverfront,” Macri says. “But he’s a big dog.”

We suppose building a giant dog house is out of the question.