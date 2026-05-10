When the tiramisu is 1,445 feet long, that’s a world record

In keeping with the idea that there’s no such thing as too much dessert, a team of Italian chefs set out to set a new world record for the longest tiramisu.

According to the U.K.’s The Times, Mirko Ricci led 100 chefs in constructing a tiramisu stretching over 440.6 meters long, which is about 1,445 feet.

That easily clears the previous Guinness Record holder for the longest tiramisu, which topped out at 273 meters, or nearly 900 feet.

The record-breaking tiramisu was created using 50,000 ladyfinger cookies and over 3,000 eggs.

Good thing Rachel Green wasn’t involved, or she might’ve included a layer of beef sautéed with peas and onions.