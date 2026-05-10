Canadian woman recounts hole-y experience

Who says you need to go to a place of worship to undergo a holy experience? Or, in this case, a hole-y experience.

Christine Keilback, of Canada, tells CBC that she was exiting a car after seeing a movie with friends when she unexpectedly fell into a hole.

“When [my friends] came around, it was quite surprising to find my head and shoulders just above the ground,” Keilback says. “The ground had just given away very fast. I have no recollection of the fall. It just happened very quickly.”

Her friends called 911, and paramedics arrived in about 10 minutes.

“They were so professional and they were so reassuring and kind, and I felt immediately like everything was under control,” Keilback says. “If you can see the pictures, I mean, I was laughing. If I had hurt my ankle or hurt my leg or something happened, I’m sure it would have been a little more shocking than what it was.”

Keilback was safely back on solid ground after spending about 40 minutes in the hole.