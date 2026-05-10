Baby turkey gobbles back to life thanks to CPR

It’s a turkey’s turn to give thanks.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office in California reports in an Instagram post that officers rescued a baby turkey that was trapped in a pipe and wasn’t breathing.

“They were able to perform CPR until the tiny bird came back to life,” the post reads. “They kept the little guy warm tucked into their vests and monitored it closely on the way to a rescue center.”

“Protecting animals big and small, that’s what our incredible animal service officers do,” the post continues. “Thanks to their quick actions, this little one has a second chance… at least until Thanksgiving.”