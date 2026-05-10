The viral rise of squishy sensory toys: What to do if you can’t find a NeeDoh

If it seems that every tween, teen and adult around you is talking about squeezing, stretching and softly snapping colorful sensory toys, you’re not alone.

The recent surge in sensory toys, particularly squishy sensory toys, has quickly moved from a small niche to a viral mainstream moment, with products like NeeDoh leading the charge.

Originally created in 2017 by Schylling Inc., squishy, stress-relieving NeeDoh toys have seen a spike in popularity in recent months. As Schylling told ABC’s Good Morning America previously, the sensory toys have “gone fully viral, without relying on a single moment or trend.”

As demand grows and shelves clear, you might be searching for toys similar to NeeDohs that deliver the same squishy effect.

At their core, sensory toys are designed to stimulate one or more of the senses, most commonly touch. Think textures, resistance, stretch and motion. These tools are often used to support focus, reduce stress or simply provide a repetitive action.

The toy category spans everything from fidget toys you can twist and click to slow rising squishy toys. And right now, it seems the demand is being driven less by clinical use and more by lifestyle.

Whether it’s a butter squishy, a cheese squishy, or even a hyper realistic dumpling squishy, here are some sensory toy alternatives if you can’t get your hands on a coveted NeeDoh:

– Known for their sleek, design-forward approach, Speks creates tactile toys that feel a bit more elevated.

– Trending heavily on TikTok, TabaSquishy toys lean into ultra-soft, almost cloudlike textures. They’re especially popular among fans of mochi squishy toys and butter squishy styles.

– From dumpling squishy designs to playful butter squishy shapes, food-inspired options are also having a moment.