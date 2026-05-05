Try these tips to save on gas as fuel prices soar

With gas prices climbing to their highest level in four years, drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump nationwide.

The national average for a gallon of gas as of April 29 stands at approximately $4.23, according to AAA and GasBuddy.

There are a few ways for drivers to stretch their dollars while filling up:

Shell, for example, offers new members 30 cents off per gallon on their third fill-up. Drivers who use the program can also save more over time, with Shell’s Platinum members receiving up to 10 cents off per gallon.

At BP and Amoco, drivers can save 5 cents per gallon on every fill-up. Exxon customers earn rewards that can be used on future purchases, receiving 3 cents per gallon on regular gas and 6 cents per gallon on premium, according to Exxon’s rewards program.

Walmart+ members can save 10 cents per gallon at more than 13,000 gas stations nationwide, including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations, according to Walmart.

Amazon Prime members can save 10 cents per gallon at participating BP and Amoco stations. Through the end of May, that discount increases to 20 cents per gallon on Fridays when accounts are linked through Earnify, according to Amazon.

Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s operate their own gas stations at select locations and typically charge less per gallon, though a paid membership is required. And using a store-branded credit card at those stations can sometimes lead to even more savings.

Kroger shoppers earn one fuel point for every dollar spent, with 100 points equaling 10 cents off per gallon, according to the company’s Fuel Points Program.

Earnify and Upside offer cash back on gas purchases, while GasBuddy and AAA can help drivers locate the lowest prices in their area.