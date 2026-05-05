Help this very large piggy go wee, wee, wee all the way home

This little piggy is in fact a very large piggy and may have gotten lost on its way to the market.

The Durham sheriff in North Carolina reports that a loose pig has been spotted in the area, which has been dubbed a “ham-bassador.”

“To put it lightly: he is a REALLY big pig,” the sheriff says in an Instagram post. “We’re talking ‘absolute unit’ status. He’s currently living his best life on the lam, but we’d like to get him somewhere safe before he decides to move into someone’s backyard permanent-like.”

The post also warns anyone who thinks they might be able to corral the pig themselves.

“He’s definitely in a higher weight class than most of us,” the sheriff says.

Anyone who does spot the pig should instead call animal services.