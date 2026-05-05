Puff the magic kitty is available to adopt

Puff the magic dragon famously lived by the sea, but this Puff the cat could maybe live in your home.

A stray cat named Zoe, and nicknamed Puff Kitty, is up for adoption after being treated for a condition called subcutaneous emphysema. The condition made it so air was trapped under Zoe’s skin, causing her to look like an inflated balloon, thus the nickname.

“Zoe, the internationally known Puff Kitty, is ready for her next chapter,” says veterinarian Phil Caldwell, who’s been caring for Zoe.

Those interested in adopting Zoe should fill out an application by April 26.