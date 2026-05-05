Bunnies hop on shipping vessel for 250-mile journey

While the titular Watership Down doesn’t actually refer to a ship, these real-life bunnies recently took a ride at sea.

The British company Ithaca Energy reports that three bunnies were found stowing away in one of its shipping vessels after taking 400 kilometer, or 250 mile, journey.

The bunnies are believed to have hopped into an offshore container before being transported by road and then loaded onto a ship toward a rig.

“Once the container was transferred onto the [rig], the bunnies made a bid for freedom and were spotted hopping around the pipe deck,” Ithaca Energy says. “The crew immediately sprang into rescue mode, safely catching the pair and setting them up with a warm bed, fresh vegetables and water.”

The bunnies were then returned to dry land and to the care of a wildlife rescue organization.