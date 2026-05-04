What goes up must come down, sometimes in your own backyard

A Southern California house became the site of an unplanned backyard party after a hot air balloon landed on the property.

According to The Associated Press, the balloon had to make an emergency landing due to fuel and wind conditions, and touched down outside of the home of Hunter Perrin and Jenna Perrin.

“I was watching TV and my wife was doing yoga,” Hunter tells the AP. “There was a man standing in front of my door saying, ‘They just landed.’ What? I was very confused.”

Jenna described the moment as “like something out of a Disney fairy tale.” While there’s at least one Disney movie involving balloons that’s devastatingly sad, this story is happy throughout.

“The balloon didn’t hit our house or our trees,” Jenna says. “It was kissing the fence.”