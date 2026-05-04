Aw nuts: Wildlife festival clarifies it’s not for nudists

We get it, it can sometimes be hard to figure out what to wear to an occasion. For anyone attending the Cumbria Nature Festival in England, though, organizers are just hoping you’ll be wearing any clothes at all.

According to the BBC, the festival put out a notice to ticketholders offering refunds to anyone who thought that the event was for nudists.

“After a recent enquiry we need to clarify – Cumbria Nature Festival is primarily aimed at NATURALISTS… not NATURISTS,” the notice read. “Whilst we aim to be as inclusive as possible, and certainly do not judge anyone, we are aiming the event at wildlife enthusiasts. Please do dress appropriately.”

“People hear ‘naturalist’ and they interpret it as something else,” festival organizing committee member Sam Griffin tells the BBC. “It’s a common misunderstanding, I suppose. We’re just wildlife enthusiasts rather than anything else.”

Griffin adds that the post has actually resulted in more ticket sales and an increase of social media followers.