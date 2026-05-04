We call that a Fra-pouch-ino: Broken-down coffee truck entertained by escaped kangaroo

Sometimes it’s hard to know where to start a story. Like, do you begin with your truck breaking down, or do you start with the escaped kangaroo?

Such is the predicament of those driving a truck for the Espressoak coffee business, who, as KTAB reports, found themselves stranded on I-20 in Texas due to an issue with their trailer.

While waiting around for a fix, the drivers must’ve thought they’d slipped into a hallucinogenic state as they witnessed a kangaroo hopping by.

As it turns out, the kangaroo was very real and has escaped from a nearby property. The animal was eventually caught, but not before providing the stranded drivers with an hour of entertainment.