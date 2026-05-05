5/04 Sports Brief

Hall’s OT score helps Hurricanes top Flyers 3-2 to take 2-0 lead in 2nd-round series of NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Hall slipped the puck past Dan Vladar at 18:54 of overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Monday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round series in the NHL playoffs. Seth Jarvis had the third-period goal that forced overtime for Carolina, while Nikolaj Ehlers also scored. Frederik Andersen finished with 34 saves to help the Hurricanes improve to 6-0 in the postseason. Jamie Drysdale and Sean Couturier scored in a 39-second span of the first period for the Flyers, but Philadelphia couldn’t beat Andersen again. Vladar had 40 saves. Game 3 is Thursday.

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to have elbow surgery to remove loose bodies

DETROIT (AP) — Two-time American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will have surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow after being scratched from Monday’s start against the Boston Red Sox. Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that the left-hander felt pain in his elbow on Sunday, less than a week after an injury scare against the Atlanta Braves. The 29-year-old — set to become a free agent next offseason — underwent tests that showed the loose bodies. The surgery hadn’t yet been scheduled. There is no immediate timetable for his return.

Lakers’ Doncic, Thunder’s Williams ruled out for Game 1 of West semifinals with hamstring injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams have been ruled out of Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Both have left hamstring injuries. The teams notified the league on the injury reports they turned in on Monday. Doncic was injured about a month ago in Oklahoma City and hasn’t played since. He averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in the regular season. Lakers coach JJ Redick hasn’t specified when Doncic might return. Williams missed games 3 and 4 of the first-round series against Phoenix with a left hamstring injury.

Anthony Edwards was supposed to miss the first 2 games. Instead, he stole Game 1 for Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Edwards announced his return to the San Antonio Spurs. The Timberwolves guard surprised fans by playing just 10 days after hyperextending his left knee. He led Minnesota to a 104-102 victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night. Edwards scored 18 points, including 11 in the final quarter. San Antonio guard Dylan Harper called him a superstar. Edwards was expected to miss the first two games but expedited his rehabilitation. He was cleared to play 90 minutes before tipoff. Edwards says he wants to be out there with his brothers.

Former employee of Stefon Diggs to take the stand for a second day in NFL player’s assault trial

BOSTON (AP) — The woman accusing Stefon Diggs of assault is expected to continue testifying as his trial resumes following a first day marked by sharply conflicting accounts. Jamila “Mila” Adams, a live-in chef who worked for the former New England Patriots receiver, testified Monday that Diggs slapped her and choked her during a dispute, leaving her struggling to breathe. Defense attorney Andrew Kettlewell told jurors the attack never happened, citing a lack of evidence and suggesting Adams had a financial motive. Prosecutors say the case hinges on what occurred on Dec. 2. Diggs has pleaded not guilty. The trial resumes Tuesday.

Barbashev scores late on disputed goal as the Golden Knights beat the Ducks 3-1 in Game 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev scored off a terrific pass from Pavel Dorofeyev with 4:58 left to put the Golden Knights ahead for good, and Vegas went on to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Monday night in the opener of their second-round series. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said icing should have been called before Barbashev’s goal. Vegas’ Brett Howden scored his fifth goal in four games. Mitch Marner assisted on Howden’s goal and added a 162-foot empty-net goal. Carter Hart made 33 stops. Mikael Granlund scored for Anaheim, and Lukas Dostal recorded 19 saves.

Judge wants new Bronx tradition: Sterling’s voice booming “Theee Yankees win!” before Sinatra song

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hopes John Sterling’s iconic call, “Ballgame over! Yankees win! Theee Yankees win!” becomes a new tradition at Yankee Stadium. Judge shared this after the Yankees defeated Baltimore 12-1, completing a four-game sweep on the day of Sterling’s death at age 87. Sterling, who called games from 1989 to 2024, was honored with a pregame tribute — and then his familiar call that punctuated Yankees wins was played over the ballpark’s public-address system following the final out. Judge hit his 14th homer in the first inning and added a two-run single in the eighth. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also supports the idea of Sterling’s call becoming part of the victory routine.

Magic fire Jamahl Mosley after 5 seasons as coach, 3 first-round playoff appearances

Jamahl Mosley has been fired as coach of the Orlando Magic, paying the widely expected price after the team blew a 3-1 series lead and got eliminated by the Detroit Pistons in Round 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. It was Orlando’s third consecutive first-round playoff exit, and easily the most disappointing. Not only did the eighth-seeded Magic lose all three chances to upset the top-seeded Pistons, but one of those games saw Orlando have a 24-point second-half lead at home and still lose. That loss probably was the one that sealed Mosley’s fate.