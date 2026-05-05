5/04 NBA Playoffs

Edwards returns and Timberwolves overcome big game by Wembanyama to beat Spurs 104-102 in Game 1

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 18 points in his unexpected return from injury and the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a huge game by Victor Wembanyama and held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-102 in the opener of the Western Conference semifinals. Wembanyama had 11 points and 15 rebounds and set an NBA postseason record with 12 blocks. He’s the third player to get a triple-double in the playoffs including blocks since the league began tracking blocks in 1973-74. Edwards was expected to miss at least the first two games of the series after suffering a bone bruise and hyperextending his left knee on April 25 during Game 4 of Minnesota’s opening-round series against Denver.

Knicks crush the 76ers 137-98 to start the second round and keep up a historic postseason roll

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 27 of his 35 points in the first half and the New York Knicks emphatically added to a historic postseason roll by overwhelming the Philadelphia 76ers 137-98 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks became the first team in NBA history to win three straight postseason games by at least 25 points, continuing a wave that began midway through the first round against Atlanta by shooting 63% from the field and leading by 40 points. OG Anunoby added 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting. After trailing 2-1 against Atlanta, the Knicks have won four straight games by a total of 135 points.