What to know about American Airlines’ new portable charger, batteries policy

American Airlines is implementing a new policy on portable chargers to address potential in-flight safety issues.

Starting May 1, travelers on all American Airlines flights will be required to keep any portable charges visible and within reach while in use.

“We know our customers rely on portable chargers to keep devices powered throughout their journey,” the carrier stated. “To support safety on board while ensuring our customers continue to have the ability to charge when on the go, American is requiring customers to keep these devices easily accessible during flight.”

Under the new policy, the airline said it will limit passengers to two portable chargers that do not exceed 100 watt-hours each. Portable chargers — which contain lithium-ion batteries intended to charge personal electronic devices — may not be stored in overhead bins and cannot be recharged during the flight, the airline said.

The Fort Worth, Texas, based carrier said the policy is being updated to allow crew members to respond quickly in case of any issues, such as a battery fire.

Current American Airlines policy allows up to two spare portable batteries or chargers in carry-on bags.

While it’s not currently required by the Federal Aviation Administration, stricter portable charger policies are becoming industry standard among major carriers, following a string of fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries onboard flights operated by several different airlines last year.

In 2025 alone, there were 97 lithium battery incidents on aircraft, with 82 involving passenger planes and 34 involving batteries or battery packs, according to FAA data.