Will Finnish Air Force pilots be finished after inappropriate flight patterns?

As we learned in Spamalot, Finland is the country where we dance and the country where we play. But Finland is not the country that allows you to draw private parts in the sky.

According to Finnish new site Yle, the Finnish Air Force has launched an investigation into cadet pilots who allegedly embarked on flight patterns that formed the shape of male genitalia on radar images during a training exercise.

“The Air Force requires soldiers to follow good manners and rules of conduct, and if these are deviated from, it will be responded to in an appropriate manner,” an Air Force spokesperson says in a statement.

The spokesperson notes that “the aircraft remained in the training area assigned to the flight mission and performed the exercises given in the flight mission assignment,” and that flights did not endanger any other air traffic.