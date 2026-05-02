A paws in traffic: Tree-climbing bear shuts down road

Contrary to the pleadings of Winnie the Pooh, a lot of attention was paid to this particular bear hanging around a tree.

The Albany Police Department in New York shut down traffic on a street due to a bear spotted in a nearby tree.

“Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” Albany PD wrote in a Facebook post.

An update to the post announced that traffic had since reopened, and that “The bear was safely removed from the tree.”

Hopefully the traffic stop didn’t make any drivers bear-y late.