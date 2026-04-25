FAA to stop, collaborate & listen while investigating ice falling through roof

While Vanilla Ice once declared, “If there was a problem, yo, I’ll solve it,” we think a different sort of authority is needed for this icy situation.

According to the Los Angeles County Supervisor’s office, a block of ice suddenly fell through the roof of a home located in Whittier, California.

The home’s resident says the incident “sounded like an explosion,” and found a hole in their ceiling and an ice chunk sitting on their couch. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The FAA is investigating, ABC News reports.