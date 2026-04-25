Bride walks much farther than down the aisle on wedding day

Here comes the bride, trying to hitch a ride to her wedding.

Chloe Gardner and George Gardner tell the BBC that they found themselves hitchhiking after being unable to procure transportation to their nuptials at the Brighton, England, register office.

Chloe says that she’d booked a taxi ahead of time, but when the car arrived, she realized it wasn’t big enough to also carry everyone’s parents.

“I told my parents to get in the taxi and we would just call an Uber as they are usually pretty quick,” Chloe says.

However, their rideshare requests kept getting rejected. Seemingly left with no other choice, the couple decided to hoof it to the venue. That is, until they heard a car beep at them.

“It was a nice car and he seemed friendly so I went up to him and desperately asked him for a lift to the Town Hall,” Chloe says. “To my surprise, he accepted and we all got in!”

She adds, “I can look back and laugh now that we hitchhiked to our wedding!”