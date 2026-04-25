Chiropractic office needs own tune-up after run-in with escaped cow

While the merits of chiropractic care are often debated, we can probably all agree that it probably won’t do much to fix a broken window.

ABC affiliate KAKE reports that a cow broke through the window of Jordan Chiropractic & Acupuncture in Wichita, Kansas.

The cow had escaped from a livestock trailer that police were investigating as possibly stolen. After its visit to the chiropractor’s office, the animal left the building and was corralled by officers.

Both the trailer and the cow, which was also reported stolen, are being held at the Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma. The investigation remains ongoing.