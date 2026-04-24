4/23 Sports Brief

Victor Wembanyama travels with the Spurs to Portland and is listed as questionable to play in Game 3

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama traveled with the San Antonio Spurs to Portland but his status for Game 3 against the Trail Blazers remains uncertain. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson stopped short of saying Wembanyama will play. The Spurs listed Wembanyama as questionable to play in Game 3 on Friday. Game 4 is on Sunday. Wembanyama suffered a concussion in the Spurs’ Game 2 loss to Portland on Tuesday night. He left the game in the second quarter. There are very specific steps that players have to clear before being removed from the league’s concussion protocol.

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt charged in suburban KC with misdemeanor domestic battery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. The district attorney in Johnson County, Kansas, accused him of causing bodily harm to a daughter. Merritt pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. The judge set a $2,500 bond with conditions including no alcohol, drugs, firearms or contact with the victim. Merritt, 54, has been with the Chiefs since 2019 and has helped teams win three Super Bowls. He also won two with the Giants. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the team is aware of the situation and that Merritt was back home with his family Thursday night.

Sabres rally to beat Bruins 3-1, take 2-1 lead in NHL playoff series

BOSTON (AP) — Bowen Byram scored a minute after Boston missed a penalty shot, and Alex Tuch broke a third-period tie to help Buffalo come from behind and beat the Bruins 3-1. The Sabres lead the series two games to one. Alex Lyon stopped 24 shots in his first start of the postseason. The Sabres, who snapped an NHL-record 14-year playoff drought by winning the Atlantic Division, regained home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday in Boston, with the Bruins needing a win to assure themselves of another home game. Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for Boston.

Avalanche get a pair of lucky goals and hold off Kings 4-2, taking a 3-0 series lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cale Makar scored the tiebreaking goal, Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche moved to the brink of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of their first-round series. Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen scored on fortunate deflections for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche, who went up 3-0 in the series with another narrow win over the persistent Kings. Trevor Moore and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings. They are a loss away from being eliminated in the first round for the fifth consecutive season.

Man who helped fellow runner across Boston Marathon finish line says it was natural instinct to help

BOSTON (AP) — One of two men who helped carry a fellow runner across the finish line of the Boston Marathon said he had been struggling earlier himself but drew strength from the supportive crowd. Aaron Beggs, of Northern Ireland, and Robson De Olivera, of Brazil, sprang into action Monday when Ajay Haridasse collapsed about 1,000 feet from the end of the course. Beggs also had been feeling sick and exhausted, but was reminding himself of all the people in his running club who might never get to experience such an iconic race. Beggs said he has been in touch with Haridasse and hopes to reconnect with Robson as well.

Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship

HOUSTON (AP) — Nelly Korda is back to playing great golf and the first LPGA major is no exception. Korda shot a 65 to build a two-shot lead in The Chevron Championship. She was bogey-free at Memorial Park with some early par saves helping her out. She poured it on after that with five birdies on her second none. That included two exquisite iron shots on the par 3s. She leads by two over Patty Tavatanakit and Somi Lee. Farah O’Keefe opened with a 68. O’Keefe is a junior at Texas who was two off the lead until a bogey on her last hole.

Hurricanes beat the Senators 2-1 to take a 3-0 series lead

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jackson Blake broke a tie late in the second period, Frederik Andersen made 21 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series. The top team in the Eastern Conference in the regular season, the Hurricanes can wrap up the series Saturday in Ottawa. Logan Stankoven also scored for Carolina, and Taylor Hall had two assists. Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa, and Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots. Batherson tied it with 3:54 left in the second, taking a pass from Nick Cousins in the slot, moving left and flipping a backhander past Andersen. Blake countered 1:23 later, putting the puck in the open right side off a feed from defenseman K’Andre Miller.