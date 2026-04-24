QB Fernando Mendoza, edge rusher David Bailey, running back Jeremiyah Love go 1-2-3 in the NFL draft, Seahawks take running back

QB Fernando Mendoza, edge rusher David Bailey, running back Jeremiyah Love go 1-2-3 in the NFL draft

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Fernando Mendoza’s journey from overlooked two-star recruit to the top of the NFL draft is complete after the Las Vegas Raiders took him with the first pick on Thursday night. Turning the Raiders into a contender is the next challenge for the Heisman Trophy winner who led Indiana to its first national championship. The 22-year-old quarterback wasn’t in the Steel City for the festivities, choosing instead to celebrate with family and friends at home in Miami. Mendoza’s selection was expected for months. The intrigue began at No. 2 with the New York Jets, who selected Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey over Ohio State edge Arvell Reese. Arizona took Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the third pick.

Seahawks select running back Jadarian Price of Notre Dame with No. 32 pick in NFL draft

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks selected Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. While the Super Bowl champion Seahawks were open to trading their top pick, they instead used it to address one of their top needs. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III left for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, and Zach Charbonnet continues to rehab from a knee injury. Price split time in the Fighting Irish backfield last season with Jeremiyah Love, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 3 overall pick.