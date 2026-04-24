4/23 NBA Playoffs

Timberwolves take a 2-1 lead on the Nuggets with a dominant defensive effort in a 113-96 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves flexed even more of their defensive muscle against the flagging Denver Nuggets and seized a 2-1 lead in the first-round NBA playoff series with a dominant 113-96 victory. McDaniels had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points with nine assists off the bench, and Donte DiVincenzo had 15 points and four steals. Rudy Gobert followed his inspired Game 2 effort against Nikola Jokic by stifling the three-time MVP again. The Timberwolves established a postseason franchise record by allowing the Nuggets just 11 points in the tone-setting first quarter.

McCollum ruins Knicks’ night again, leading the Hawks to a 109-108 victory and a 2-1 lead

ATLANTA (AP) — CJ McCollum hit a jumper with 12.5 seconds left to ruin New York’s night again, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a 109-108 victory and a 2-1 lead over the Knicks in their first-round playoff series. After starring in a Game 2 stunner at Madison Square Garden, McCollum got the ball with his team trailing by a point. He came through again, finishing with 23 points. The Hawks led nearly the entire game, building an 18-point lead in the first half. But New York rallied behind OG Anunoby with 29 points. Jalen Brunson had 26. Game 4 is Saturday in Atlanta.

Toronto Raptors win at home against Cavaliers 126-104, Cleveland leads the series 2-1.