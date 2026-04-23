The City of The Dalles Police have put out a Cherry Festival Parade Reminder:

The Cherry Festival Parade will begin Saturday April 25th at 10:00am. The city siren will sound at 10:00 am as a reminder that the parade is starting.

Please abide by temporary parking restrictions and avoid driving in the area if you are simply passing by at that time.

The normal parade route will be followed from Webber Street and 6th to a loop around the 3rd street and 2nd street, disbanding at the city swimming pool. This is the largest parade of the year so expect traffic impacts until noon or longer.

The weather forecast is great so come out and support our community. The Dalles Police and our partners will be present to ensure safety for everyone. If you see an unsafe circumstance please feel free to give us a call.

Thanks to our community partners at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Mid Columbia Fire Rescue for helping make this event possible.

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