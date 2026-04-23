4/22 Sports Brief

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is seeking counseling and will miss Day 3 of the NFL draft, report says

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is seeking counseling and will not be with the team for Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday, following the publication of photos of the coach and longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort. According to ESPN, Vrabel said Wednesday night he will start counseling this weekend. The photos of Vrabel and Russini at a Sedona resort were taken before the annual NFL meetings that began in Phoenix on March 29, according to the New York Post, which published the photos this month. The NFL said last weekend that it is not investigating Vrabel’s behavior. Vrabel and Russini are both married. Russini resigned from The Athletic.

Wyatt Johnston’s double-OT deflection gives Stars 4-3 win over Wild in Game 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored on a power-play deflection at 12:10 of the second overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild early Thursday for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Matt Duchene tied it for Dallas on a power play midway through the third period seconds after his backcheck on Matt Boldy averted a short-handed goal that would’ve put Minnesota up by two. Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson scored to put the Stars up 2-0 in the first period. Marcus Johansson, Joel Eriksson Ek and Michael McCarron had goals in the Wild’s rally.

The NFL draft is the light at the end of the tunnel for many. No wonder Pittsburgh is a fitting host

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The NFL draft is set to transform downtown Pittsburgh this weekend, with hundreds of thousands expected to take in the spectacle. Over a dozen prospects will be there to walk the red carpet before the first round, hoping to hear their name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the consensus top overall pick, will watch from back home in Florida. Pittsburgh is hoping to use the draft as a way to showcase that the city has evolved considerably from its roots as one of the world’s foremost producers of steel.

Iran government says men’s soccer team is preparing for ‘proud participation’ at World Cup in US

GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — An Iranian government spokesperson says the men’s national team is preparing for “proud and successful participation” in its World Cup games in the United States. Iran’s ability and willingness to go to the World Cup across north America starting June 11 has often been unclear since the U.S. and Israel launched military attacks Feb. 28. Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohejerani tells Iran’s state TV “the Ministry of Youth and Sports made an announcement about the full preparedness of our national soccer team for presence in the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., by the order of the minister.”

Mets stop 12-game skid with 3-2 win over Twins as Soto returns but Lindor exits with calf injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Vientos blooped a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and the New York Mets snapped their 12-game losing streak, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-2 after getting one superstar back only to see another exit with a similar injury. Juan Soto went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk in his return from a strained right calf, but shortstop Francisco Lindor was removed with left calf tightness after laboring around the bases while scoring from first on Francisco Alvarez’s go-ahead double in the fourth. Byron Buxton tied it 2-all with a leadoff homer in the sixth against Mets starter Clay Holmes.

Shohei Ohtani’s 53-game on-base streak ends as Roberts mulls resting him more often when he pitches

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s career-best 53-game on-base streak ended on a night he pitched six scoreless innings. It’s something only Ohtani could achieve, but the two-way superstar could be having games like that a little bit less often. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear he’s committed to Ohtani’s health and keeping him fresh to perform both on the mound and at the plate for the long haul. For some games, that could mean Ohtani pitches but doesn’t bat as the designated hitter — and Roberts plans to keep his options open.

T-wolves are getting the superstar energy they need from Edwards in a tight series with the Nuggets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are getting the superstar energy they need from Anthony Edwards in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. Minnesota hosts Game 3 after rallying from a 19-point deficit to beat Denver in Game 2 and even the series. Edwards has been playing through knee pain and providing steady leadership as well as production on both ends. The other Game 3s on Thursday are New York at Atlanta and Cleveland at Toronto. The Hawks and Knicks are tied 1-1. The Cavaliers lead 2-0 and have tied an NBA record with 12 straight playoff wins over the Raptors.

Sabres power play goes ice-cold again as series against the Bruins shifts to Boston for Game 3

BOSTON (AP) — The Sabres haven’t been able to push the Bruins around on the ice. What’s worse, Buffalo hasn’t been able to take advantage of their power plays when Boston pushes back. The Sabres are 0-for-9 with a man advantage in the first two games of the chippy playoff series against the Bruins, which is tied 1-1 as it shifts to Boston for Game 3. That’s after finishing the season without scoring on their last 22 power plays over the final seven games. Other NHL playoff games on tap for Thursday night are the Hurricanes at the Senators, and the Avalanche at the Kings.

LPGA is keeping with tradition at the first major. But it’s a pool, not a pond in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The LPGA is trying to stick with tradition at the first major of the year. The Chevron Championship starts Thursday at Memorial Park in Houston. It doesn’t have water on the 18th hole. That’s important because this major is famous for the winner taking a plunge. That’s how it was in the California desert before moving to Houston a few years ago. Officials have built a small pool by the 18th green. Nelly Korda is among the favorites. She’s played in the final group in all four of her tournaments this year. Jeeno Thitikul is aiming for her first major.

White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami ties MLB rookie record with HR in 5th straight game

PHOENIX (AP) — Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami tied a Major League Baseball rookie record by homering in his fifth straight game, crushing a 451-foot shot to right-center field against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his 10th homer of the season. He is the 13th rookie in MLB history to go deep in five straight. The Japanese first baseman also tied the team’s franchise record, a mark shared by A.J. Pierzynski (2012), Paul Konerko (2011), Carlos Lee (2003), Frank Thomas (twice in 1994), Ron Kittle (1983) and Greg Luzinski (1983). Murakami’s two-run homer came off Diamondbacks reliever Ryan Thompson in the seventh, cutting Arizona’s lead to 10-7.