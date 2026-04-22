Lightning strikes twice for lucky Ohio lottery player

Just as there are two O’s in Ohio, this Buckeye State resident won the lottery twice in one day.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the lucky player, known only as D. from Akron, first won $250 on a 50 cent bet on a Pick 3 drawing. Later that day, D. returned to the same store and purchased four Wild Cash Tripler Scratch-Off tickets, the last of which was a winner for $300,000.

After taxes, D. will bring home a total of $219,750, which he plans to use to pay off his parents’ car and buy a new car for himself.

With that kind of luck, we’d suggest you’d go buy a lottery ticket, but clearly this person is way ahead of us.