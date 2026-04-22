Zeus the zebra gets loose during storm

Given that his namesake can channel thunderbolts, it makes sense that Zeus the zebra got loose during a storm.

The Placer County Animal Services in California was called to corral Zeus, who’s described in a Facebook post as “A stunning, stripe-covered escape artist who likely took advantage of the stormy weather to go on a little adventure of his own.”

“Thankfully, our team was able to safely (and skillfully!) bring this exotic gentleman into our care,” the post reads. “Good news: Zeus is safe, healthy, and heading back home today with his owner (who is legally allowed to have him, in case you were wondering!).”

By the way, the gods of Ancient Greece often took the form of animals while wandering Earth. Perhaps Zeus the zebra is actually the king of Mount Olympus himself.