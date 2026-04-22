Give a hoot, don’t pollute or ignore the owl stuck in the grille of a car

Owls are known for being able to rotate their heads to extreme degrees, which probably helps them avoid obstacles. That didn’t work out so well for this owl, though.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports that an owl got caught in the grille of a car parked at a local church.

“Deputies and Animal Control worked together and successfully freed the owl, which was transported to an emergency veterinary clinic for care,” the department writes in an Instagram post.

As for how the owl got stuck in the first place, that remains unknown. Maybe we should ask that one owl who knows how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop.