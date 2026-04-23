Pistons pound the Magic in paint and meet them at the rim to end their long home playoff win drought

April 23, 2026 GNCadm1n Sports Comments Off on Pistons pound the Magic in paint and meet them at the rim to end their long home playoff win drought

DETROIT (AP) — Ben Wallace and Rick Mahorn watched the Detroit Pistons pound the Orlando Magic in the paint and meet them at the rim in a 98-83 win that tied their first-round series at a game apiece. Wallace was a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and Mahorn was an enforcer for the Bad Boys, helping the Pistons win a lot of games that looked like Wednesday’s slugfest. Top-seeded Detroit held eighth-seeded Orlando to 33% shooting and season lows in points and field goals. The Pistons forced 19 turnovers and blocked 11 shots.

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew by the Phoenix Suns 120-107 for a two games to none lead in the First Round series.