Pistons pound the Magic in paint and meet them at the rim to end their long home playoff win drought

DETROIT (AP) — Ben Wallace and Rick Mahorn watched the Detroit Pistons pound the Orlando Magic in the paint and meet them at the rim in a 98-83 win that tied their first-round series at a game apiece. Wallace was a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and Mahorn was an enforcer for the Bad Boys, helping the Pistons win a lot of games that looked like Wednesday’s slugfest. Top-seeded Detroit held eighth-seeded Orlando to 33% shooting and season lows in points and field goals. The Pistons forced 19 turnovers and blocked 11 shots.

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew by the Phoenix Suns 120-107 for a two games to none lead in the First Round series.