U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, to transition to a fully cashless fee collection system at several recreation sites near the John Day Lock and Dam

PORTLAND, Ore. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, announced it will transition to a fully cashless fee collection system at several recreation sites near the John Day Lock and Dam, effective April 15.

The change will affect Plymouth Campground, LePage Campground, and LePage Day Use Park.



The transition to a credit, debit, and digital-only payment system will help streamline operations, reduce administrative costs, and ensure that fee revenue is reinvested directly into maintaining and improving the facilities that visitors enjoy.

“Moving to a cashless system allows us to be better stewards of the public’s funds,” said Natural Resource Manager, Sylvia Gentilcore, who works at John Day recreation sites. “By reducing the costs associated with handling cash, we can invest more of our resources back into the parks for upkeep and upgrades.”

Beginning April 15, 2026, visitors will have the following payment options:

For Campgrounds (Plymouth and LePage):

Pay with a credit or debit card at the park entrance booth between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Make reservations in advance on Recreation.gov

For LePage Day Use Park:

Pay with a credit or debit card at the LePage Campground entrance booth

Purchase an “Activity Pass” online at Recreation.gov

Use the “Scan & Pay” feature in the Recreation.gov mobile app



Due to limited cellular connectivity at the recreation sites, visitors who plan to use the “Scan & Pay” option for LePage Day Use Park must download the Recreation.gov mobile app before arriving at the park. The app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.



For more information and updates, please visit the Portland District website at https://www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Columbia-River/ or Recreation.gov



The status of the recreation sites at John Day Dam is available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm?state=WA



About the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District



The Portland District provides a wide range of public services, including managing navigation on the Columbia and Willamette rivers, providing flood risk management, generating hydropower, and offering recreation opportunities in the Pacific Northwest.

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