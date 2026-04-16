4/15 Sports Brief

Shohei Ohtani pitches but doesn’t bat for first time since 2021. He’s still sore from a hit-by-pitch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night but he was held out of the lineup as designated hitter. It’s the first time since May 28, 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels that Ohtani has not been in the batting lineup during a mound start. Ohtani is still sore from being struck on the back of his right shoulder by a pitch from the New York Mets’ David Peterson on Monday. Manager Dave Roberts says Ohtani has felt progressively better. But the training staff, coaches and Roberts felt it was better for him not to hit.

FIFA president Infantino says Iran will participate in World Cup ‘for sure’ despite war

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that Iran will participate in the World Cup “for sure” despite its war with the United States. Speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, Infantino said it is important that Iran participates in the World Cup even though its participation has been in doubt since the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on the country. Infantino met with the Iranian national team in Antalya, Turkey, two weeks ago and said Wednesday he was impressed.

LIV Golf leader says the show will go on amid reports of Saudi funding uncertainty

The CEO of LIV Golf is seeking to quell speculation about the Saudi-funded league’s financial status by saying the rest of the season will go on interrupted. Scott O’Neil’s memo to the staff says LIV will be at full throttle as it heads into the heart of the season. The memo follows a long day of reports that suggested Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was on the verge of cutting its support. LIV Golf is in Mexico City this week for its sixth tournament of the year. Left unclear in the memo was how much longer the funding would last.

Tyrese Maxey scores 31 and Sixers beat Magic 109-97 in play-in game, advance to series vs. Celtics

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points, V.J. Edgecombe added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers weathered the absence of Joel Embiid to beat the Orlando Magic 109-97 and secure the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Sixers moved on to a first-round series that begins Sunday at Boston. Desmond Bane and the Magic aren’t done yet. They will host Charlotte on Friday night with the winner earning the No. 8 seed in the East and a first-round matchup with Detroit. Embiid had an emergency appendectomy last week in Houston.

NBA says LaMelo Ball’s takedown of Bam Adebayo should have been called flagrant, merited ejection

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA says Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball should have been ejected for an uncalled flagrant foul when he reached out and tugged on the ankle of Miami’s Bam Adebayo. The foul caused a back injury that forced Adebayo out of a play-in tournament game that the Heat ultimately lost to Ball and the Hornets. The league said Ball made “unnecessary and reckless contact” with Adebayo on Tuesday night. Ball was fined $60,000 for the foul and for using profanity in an interview, but he remains eligible to play in the Hornets’ elimination game Friday against Orlando.

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day as every player wears No. 42 on anniversary of his historic debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball is celebrating Jackie Robinson Day with every player, coach and umpire wearing his No. 42 to mark the 79th anniversary of the infielder breaking the sport’s color barrier. Robinson debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. He went on to win Rookie of the Year honors, become a six-time All-Star and the 1949 National League MVP. He played in six World Series, and won his only championship in 1955 with the Dodgers. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets gathered at Robinson’s statue in centerfield to reflect on his legacy at Dodger Stadium.

Likelihood of NFL replacement refs enters new stage with background checks, physicals

The NFL’s process of hiring replacement referees has reached another stage, according to a memo sent to teams. Several replacement officials have completed hiring steps including background checks and will soon progress to undergoing physical exams per a memo sent to teams on Wednesday that was obtained by The Associated Press. Training sessions with NFL officiating supervisors would then begin as early as next month. The league has undertaken these steps because negotiations with the referees’ union have been unsuccessful, two people with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press last month. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private.

Lionel Messi accused of breaching $7 million contract by sitting out a Florida soccer friendly

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi is being sued by a Miami-based event promoter, saying the international soccer icon violated terms of a $7 million contract by missing an exhibition match last year. Court records show that Vid Music Group filed the lawsuit for fraud and breach of contract against Messi, as well as the Argentine Football Association, in Miami-Dade circuit court last month. Messi and the AFA didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Considered one of the greatest soccer players ever, Messi plays as a forward for both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and Argentina’s national team.

Rousey gets Carano a big payday, and a chance to remind people of her fighting career

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronda Rousey remembers once hearing that Gina Carano was being paid six figures to fight, amazed that a woman could earn that kind of coin in mixed martial arts. It was a pretty big deal to Carano, too. The $120,000 she said she got to headline against Cris “Cyborg” Justino in 2009 in her last bout was quite a jump from the $1,000 she said she earned from her first. The pioneers will earn significantly more when they end their lengthy layoffs to face each other May 16 in Inglewood, California. But Carano said the opportunity for her meant far more than a paycheck. This is the chance for the fighter-turned-actor to write an ending to her MMA journey, and for that she thanked Rousey.