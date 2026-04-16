Oregon National Guard mobilizes Soldiers for vital Middle East support role

SALEM, Ore. – Eight members of the 150th Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment (TMDE) Support Detachment were recognized during a mobilization ceremony at Camp Whitycombe in Happy Valley, Oregon, on April 15, 2026, as they prepare to deploy to the Middle East in support of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations.

The 150th TMDE is a key sustainment asset for the Army National Guard, maintaining accurate diagnostic equipment, ensuring compliance with Army calibration standards, and supporting unit readiness for all missions.

“I want everyone in the room to understand something. That number (eight) does not reflect the mission’s importance or the impact this unit will have downrange. Some of the most critical work in any military operation is accomplished by a small team,” said Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard and the Presiding Officer for the ceremony.

These soldiers calibrate and repair the diagnostic testing equipment that all other units rely on. They support aviation, communications, medical, CBRN, and weapons systems. Their work ensures instruments measure correctly, so diagnostic tools give reliable readings. This helps keep the equipment that soldiers trust with their lives safe and dependable.

“To the members of the 150th TMDE, you carry Oregon with you and carry over 25 years of history from the Balkans, to Iraq, to Europe, and now the Middle East,” Gronewold said. “That’s a legacy worth honoring, and you are adding to it today.”

The origins of the unit date to 1999, when it was established as Detachment 4, 1241st Ordnance Team, to provide precision calibration support for Army systems. Currently, the 150th SMDE Support Detachment remains a critical contributor to Army readiness, supporting both domestic and overseas missions.

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