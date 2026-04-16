Fatal Crash – Interstate 84 – Wasco County

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (15 April 2026) – On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 11:51 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal on Interstate 84 near milepost 87 in Wasco County.

The preliminary investigation indicated an Oregon Department of Transportation attenuator vehicle, operated by Tristan David Service (42) of The Dalles, was supporting a mobile brooming operation sweeping along the center median on I-84 near The Dalles. The attenuator vehicle was positioned and stationary in the left lane as a safety barrier for the sweeper ahead when it was struck from behind by a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Ryan Christopher King (38) of West Richland, Washington.

The operator of the Harley Davidson (King) was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The ODOT vehicle operator (Service) was not injured.

OSP was assisted by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, The Dalles Police Department, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, and ODOT.



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