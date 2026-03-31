Supreme Court Rules 8-1 in Massive Free Speech Case

The Supreme Court held in an 8-1 ruling on Tuesday that a Colorado ban on “conversion therapy” for counselors unlawfully regulates speech and is viewpoint discrimination.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, a President Donald Trump appointee, issued the majority opinion. Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor—both appointees of President Barack Obama—issued concurring opinions.

Only Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson—an appointee of President Joe Biden—dissented.

The Chiles v. Salazar case involved a challenge to a Colorado law that allows licensed counselors to address issues of sexuality and gender only from the state’s approved perspective.

Kaley Chiles, a Christian licensed counselor in Colorado Springs, used what is called “talk therapy” with patients who voluntarily sought her help. These included minors who said they struggled with issues related to sexuality and gender, and who wanted their behavior to be in accordance with their sex and their religious faith.

In the majority opinion, Gorsuch wrote the state law “prescribes what views she [Chiles] may and may not express.”

“As applied to Ms. Chiles, Colorado’s law regulates the content of her speech and goes further to prescribe what views she may and may not express, discriminating on the basis of viewpoint,” Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion.

“The law permits her to express acceptance and support for clients exploring their identity or undergoing gender transition, but forbids her from saying anything that attempts to change a client’s ‘sexual orientation or gender identity,’ including efforts to change ‘behaviors,’ ‘gender expressions,’ or ‘romantic attraction[s],’” he added.

The opinion stated that the government cannot label speech as conduct, as in Chiles’ case it constituted treatment. The opinion added that the “First Amendment is no word game.”

“The fact that the state’s viewpoint regulation falls only on licensed health care professionals does not change the equation,” Gorsuch wrote.

Colorado effectively argued for a “First Amendment Free Zone” to censor speech it opposed, argued Dan Mauler, general counsel at The Heritage Foundation. He called this a “breathtakingly dangerous notion.”

“An overwhelming majority of the Supreme Court struck a welcome blow against the Left’s trampling of Kaley Chiles’s constitutional right of free speech,” Mauler said in a statement. “Shamefully, the Colorado legislature sought to force all Colorado licensed healthcare professionals to adopt discredited views of gender ideology, going so far as to effectively prohibit therapists from discussing with their patients the traditional notions of biological differences between men and women.”

Fred Lucas

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