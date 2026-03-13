Seahawks agree to a 2-year contract with fullback and special teams captain Brady Russell

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms Thursday with fullback and special teams captain Brady Russell on a two-year contract.

Russell appeared in all 17 games for Seattle last season, and was a captain for the Seahawks in their 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. The three-year veteran was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado.

“It means the world,” Russell told the team website. “I was definitely hoping to stay here, we’ve built something really special, and it’s really cool to be a part of the initial team when (coach) Mike (Macdonald) came in and be a part of what we’ve built.”

Russell was one of Seattle’s seven restricted free agents, a group that includes two other players who have already re-signed. Linebacker Drake Thomas and the Seahawks agreed to a two-year contract last week while Seattle also tendered a contract to wide receiver Jake Bobo.

The Seahawks also re-signed backup offensive lineman Josh Jones on Thursday.

Seattle is also finalizing a deal with safety Rodney Thomas II, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not complete. Thomas appeared in 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, his fourth in the NFL.

Running back Emanuel Wilson is also finalizing a one-year contract with Seattle, a person with knowledge of the situation said, again speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal was not complete.

Wilson appeared in 17 games for the Green Bay Packers last season, rushing for 496 yards and two touchdowns as the primary backup to Josh Jacobs.

