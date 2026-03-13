Luka Doncic turns trash talk into first 50-point game with the Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic doesn’t need an excuse to pile on points, so when Chicago guard Matas Buzelis started jawing with him Thursday night, it became the fuel for his first 50-point game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic turned what he called unprovoked trash talk from Buzelis into 51 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers’ 142-130 victory. Doncic had his eighth career 50-point game. Doncic would not disclose what was said by Buzelis, a second-year forward, because, “I would say that I would definitely get a tech.” It wasn’t like Doncic needed any extra inspiration, either.