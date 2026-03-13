3/12 Sports Brief

Big 12 ditching slippery glass floor for hardwood for rest of tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 Conference is ditching its slippery new glass floor for a hardwood court for the final two days of the tournament. In a statement Thursday night, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said: “After consultation with the coaches of our four semifinal teams, I have decided that in order to provide our student-athletes with the greatest level of comfort on a huge stage this weekend, we will transition to a hardwood court for the remainder of the tournament.” The surface is produced by ASB GlassFloor and has been used at the NBA All-Star Game and in Europe. Numerous players have slipped when trying to plant. On Thursday, Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson strained a muscle slipping in a loss to Iowa State.

Marathon WNBA labor talks last 16 hours with still no CBA deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA and its players’ union met for 16 hours during a third straight day of negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The session that began at 11 a.m. Thursday ended early Friday morning. The two sides have met for nearly 40 hours since first getting together in-person Tuesday — the day the league had said there would need to be at least a handshake agreement for the season to start on time. The sides exchanged more proposals Thursday and the main sticking point remains revenue sharing.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20 points for 127th straight game, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has broken Wilt Chamberlain’s record for consecutive games with 20 points or more, extending his streak to 127. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard hit two free throws in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics to reach 19 points. With the crowd on its feet, Gilgeous-Alexander pump-faked several times and drilled a jumper over Baylor Scheierman from beyond the free-throw line with 7:04 left in the period to push his total to 21. Chamberlain’s record had stood since 1963. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points and nine assists as the Thunder beat the Celtics 104-102.

NFL free agency: Panthers, 49ers, Patriots, Jets and Rams are early winners

NFL free agency spending has reshaped the early pecking order, with a few teams gaining real momentum and others taking hits. On Monday, big moves included the Panthers adding Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd to build an elite defense. The 49ers added Mike Evans and extra line help. The Patriots kept spending to upgrade key spots. The Jets brought Geno Smith back and loaded up on defense. The Rams strengthened their secondary. The Buccaneers slipped after losing Evans and defensive starters. The Eagles and Jaguars also dropped back after losing major pieces.

Vikings sign Kyler Murray in their latest QB pivot, bringing in competition for J.J. McCarthy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed Kyler Murray. They focused their latest quarterback search on the first overall pick from the 2019 NFL draft who was just released by the Arizona Cardinals. Murray visited Vikings headquarters before agreeing to join them just one day after being cut by the Cardinals. Arizona owes him $36.8 million in guaranteed salary this season. The Vikings have been seeking a challenger or replacement for J.J. McCarthy. Murray has an AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, two Pro Bowl selections and a 67% career completion percentage.

Sepp Straka part of 4-way tie at the top at The Players Championship in wild weather

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sepp Straka kept getting into trouble and saving pars. And then he chipped in for eagle late in his round at The Players Championship for a 67 and a share of the lead when he left the TPC Sawgrass. Austin Smotherman has a 15-foot birdie putt in the morning to take the lead. It was too dark to continue. Rory McIlroy’s back wasn’t a problem as he made it to the first tee. Collin Morikawa experienced back pain on his second hole and had to withdraw. There was plenty of drama, but only an even-par 72 for Scottie Scheffler.

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews leaves after knee-on-knee hit from Ducks’ Radko Gudas

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews left Thursday night against Anaheim after a knee-on-knee hit from Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas that drew a major penalty and game misconduct. Trying to make a move around Gudas in the slot in the second period of Toronto’s 6-4 victory, Matthews stook a direct blow to his left leg and crashed to the ice. The U.S. Olympic captain stayed down before being helped to the locker room. Gudas is the bruising Czech defender who ended Canadian captain Sidney Crosby’s Olympics in the quarterfinals with a hit. Toronto coach Craig Berube said the play “dirty.“ He didn’t have an update on Matthews. Matthews snapped a 12-game goal drought earlier in the period on a power play.

No. 1 Duke edges Florida State 80-79 in ACC Tournament after Seminoles’ buzzer-beater rims out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Evans made seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 32 points, Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Cameron Boozer added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 1 Duke survived a scare from Florida State to beat the Seminoles 80-79 on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The Seminoles had a chance at an upset after Chauncey Wiggins blocked Boozer with seven seconds left, but Robert McCray V’s 3 at the buzzer rimmed out. Maliq Brown came up with two huge defensive plays to turn the momentum of the game for Duke, had a 19-2 run in the second half after trailing by eight with 13 minutes left.