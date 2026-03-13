Hood River Police: There is no such thing as a “routine” traffic stop.

Story and Picture from the Hood River Police Department

There is no such thing as a “routine” traffic stop.

Recently, an officer with the Hood River Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation. What initially appeared to be a simple traffic infraction quickly became a reminder of the unknown risks officers face every day.

During the stop, the driver acknowledged having a concealed AR-15 in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded and readily accessible AR-15, multiple loaded magazines, additional boxes of ammunition, and body armor.

Situations like this highlight a critical reality of law enforcement: officers never truly know what they will encounter during even the most routine interactions. Every stop requires focus, awareness, and professionalism.

Thanks to the officer’s alertness and training, the situation was handled safely and without incident. Officer safety remains a top priority. Our officers approach every call and every contact with vigilance because protecting this community often means preparing for the unexpected.

We are grateful for the professionalism demonstrated and proud of the work our officers do every day to keep our community safe.