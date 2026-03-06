Whata employee: Whataburger manager fends off attacker with trash can

A customer found out the hard way what happens when you mess with the staff at Whataburger.

ABC affiliate WFAA reports that a man entered a Paris, Texas, location of the fast-food chain and allegedly began verbally abusing the employees. After being asked to leave the restaurant, the man briefly exited but then returned to the store and allegedly began punching the manager.

That’s when the manager decided to take things into their own hands and subdued the intruder in part by hitting him with a trash can.

The suspect, identified as Anthony William Newhuis, was found by police in the Whataburger parking lot and bleeding from his head. He was arrested and charged with assault and public intoxication.

“At Whataburger, Guest and employee security are a top priority,” says a franchise spokesperson. “We take incidents such as this seriously and are fully cooperating with authorities.”

Talk about taking out the trash.