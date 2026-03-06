Daylight saving time 2026: When to ‘spring forward’ and more

Get ready to “spring forward”!

It’s almost time for the advent of daylight saving time, the annual practice of adjusting clocks forward by one hour to take advantage of more sunlight and daylight hours.

Daylight saving time will start this spring on March 8 at 2 a.m. local time and run until Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.

When daylight saving time begins, one loses an hour of sleep as the clock changes from 2 a.m. local time to 3 a.m. local time.

Most states, the District of Columbia and the Navajo Nation observe daylight saving time except for Arizona (apart from the Navajo Nation), Hawaii and U.S. territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Although often referred to as daylight savings time, the correct term for the clock change is daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time is set by federal law and marks the difference from standard time.

Daylight saving time is meant to save energy and capitalize on more sunlight during the day and has been in place for more than 100 years. The practice began after the Standard Time Act was passed and went into effect back in March 1918, as the Library of Congress notes.

Since 2007, daylight saving time has been observed in the United States on the second Sunday in March.