Drink a bite to eat: Johnsonville launching Dr Pepper-inspired sausages

Johnsonville is pepping up its sausage game with a new flavor.

People reports that the company has teamed up with Dr Pepper to launch a new sausage inspired by the soda’s famed 23 flavors.

The result is what Johnsonville calls a “nuanced, sweet and salty — or swalty — finish.”

“Our signature 23-flavors blend has been used in home kitchens and backyard BBQs for years, so transforming that iconic taste into a sausage felt both unexpected and completely natural,” says Derek Dabrowski, Dr Pepper SVP of brand marketing. “The result is a unique flavor experience that brings the depth and personality of Dr Pepper into a whole new category.”

The Dr Pepper Johnsonville sausage launches March 1. It’s unclear if it will come in packs of 23.