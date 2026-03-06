Sit back, relax, but not too much: Tampa airport issues joking no-no on PJs

The friendly skies will be a bit less comfortable if you’re flying through Tampa, Florida.

The Tampa International Airport has issued a statement reading, “It’s time to ban pajamas at Tampa International Airport.”

“After successfully banning Crocs and giving everyone the amazing opportunity to experience the world’s first Crocs-free airport, it’s time to take on an ever larger crisis,” the statement reads. “Pajamas. At. The. Airport. In the middle of the day.”

It continues, “We know this decision could be disruptive to someone in your life. It’s time to have a difficult conversation with them. You can do this.”

The airport later clarified to USA Today that the post was a joke meant to be “lighthearted, satirical social media content.”

“Today’s post about ‘banning’ pajamas was another playful nod to day-of-travel fashion debates,” the airport says. “We encourage our passengers to travel comfortably and appreciate our loyal followers who enjoy the online humor.”

If an airport decided to ban delays and cancellations, we bet they’d get a lot more support.