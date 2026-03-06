Adventist Health CEO visits Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Community Board

March 6, 2026 (The Dalles, Oregon) — Adventist Health President and CEO Kerry L. Heinrich visited the Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Community Board on March 5 to meet in person with board members and local leaders. Heinrich was welcomed and introduced by Kyle King, Adventist Health Oregon Network President, and Jayme Thompson, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Administrator.

Heinrich’s visit reflects Adventist Health’s continued commitment to strengthening local leadership engagement throughout the Adventist Health system. During the meeting, he shared his appreciation for the work taking place in The Dalles and across the surrounding rural communities.

“It’s a pleasure to be here in The Dalles to connect with our leaders, caregivers, and associates at Adventist Health Columbia Gorge,” said Heinrich. “The work they perform every day is the essence of who we are. I am grateful for their commitment to our faith-based mission, providing care to this beautiful rural community.”

Thompson emphasized the importance of Heinrich’s involvement and the organization’s longstanding dedication to serving the region.

“I appreciate Kerry’s direct involvement with our Community Board and Adventist Health’s continued commitment to the Columbia Gorge region,” said Thompson. “Our hospital has been serving The Dalles for 125 years. Together, we are ensuring high-quality, patient-centered healthcare will be available locally to our rural communities for another 125.”

The topics discussed during the board meeting showcase Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s ongoing focus on securing the future of robust, top-quality healthcare in the heart of the eastern Columbia Gorge’s rural communities.

Adventist Health CEO Kerry L. Heinrich learns more about The Dalles from Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Community Board member Michele Spatz.



Jayme Thompson (left) and Kyle King (right) welcome Adventist Health CEO Kerry L. Heinrich to the Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Community Board meeting.

# # #

About Adventist Health Columbia Gorge: Founded in 1901, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge has evolved into a premier network of healthcare serving The Dalles, Oregon, and communities throughout the greater Columbia Gorge. Part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit health system spanning the West Coast and Hawaii, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative and whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being.