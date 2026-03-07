3/06 Sports Brief

Maxx Crosby heading to Ravens, who send 2 first-round draft picks to Raiders, AP sources say

Five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby is heading to the Baltimore Ravens. Two people with knowledge of the trade confirmed it to The Associated Press on Friday night. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until the NFL’s new year starts next week. The Las Vegas Raiders will receive two first-round picks from the Ravens, including the No. 14 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft. The 28-year-old Crosby had 10 sacks last season and has reached double digits four times in his seven seasons.

Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore reaches plea deal to resolve home invasion case

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors in a criminal case that arose immediately after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant. The deal was struck Friday, on the same day that a judge planned to hear a challenge to Moore’s arrest in December on three charges, including felony home invasion. Those charges were dropped in exchange for Moore pleading no contest to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum filled with ‘gratitude’ in his return to court following Achilles surgery

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s belated birthday present to himself was a return to the game that was abruptly taken away from him last season. His homecoming at TD Garden on Friday night, a 120-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks marked his season debut almost 10 months after having surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Tatum had 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a rust-filled 27 minutes. He played in five- and six-minute spurts in his first game since suffering the injury in during Game 4 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to New York in May.

Luka Doncic scores 44 points in 3 quarters to lead Lakers past Pacers 128-117 without LeBron

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the first three quarters of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers without LeBron James. Doncic hit seven 3-pointers on a 14-for-25 shooting night and grabbed nine rebounds before sitting out the fourth for the Lakers, who rebounded from a road loss to Denver on Thursday and won for the fourth time in five games overall. James sat out to rest his accumulation of minor injuries in his 23rd NBA season. Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and Andrew Nembhard had 17 for the Pacers, who have lost eight straight since the All-Star break, including five consecutive blowout defeats.

Suzuki homers twice and Ohtani goes deep as Japan overpowers South Korea 8-6

TOKYO (AP) — Defending champion Japan hit four home runs – two by Chicago Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki – to beat South Korea 8-6 and stay undefeated in Pool C of the World Baseball Classic. Shohei Ohtani and Masataka Yoshida also homered for Japan at the Tokyo Dome Japan and Australia are 2-0 in Pool C play and meet Sunday as the two favorites to advance to the quarterfinals. In Sunday’s other game, South Korea (1-1) faces Taiwan (1-2). Earlier, Stuart Fairchild’s second-inning grand slam powered Taiwan to a 14-0 victory over the winless Czech Republic.

Daniel Berger handles the ‘US Open in spring’ by building 5-shot lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Berger grabs control of the Arnold Palmer Invitational by thriving on Bay Hill’s brutal, U.S. Open-like greens. He has a 68 and builds a five-shot lead at 13-under. Akshay Bhatia shoots 66 to get within five shots. The greens were described as anything between brown and dead. Scottie Scheffler found that out when he had a bunker shot roll 30 feet past the pin. He was 10 shots behind. But Scheffler says the difficult test was nothing new for Bay Hill. Rory McIlroy says it could get really tough with no rain in the forecast.

No. 19 Miami (Ohio) caps a 31-0 regular season with a 110-108 overtime win at Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miami of Ohio has finished the regular season as the only unbeaten team in Division I men’s basketball. The RedHawks beat Ohio 110-108 in overtime Friday night to run their record to 31-0. For Miami, Peter Suder scored five of his 13 points in overtime. Eian Elmer led the way with a career-high 32 points along with 12 rebounds. Trey Perry added 21 points and Brant Byers scored 15 for the RedHawks. Jackson Paveletzke led Ohio with a career-high 37 points, but he missed two shots in the final 5 seconds that could have given the Bobcats the lead.

Russell, Antonelli lead Mercedes in one-two qualifying positions for F1’s Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Mercedes has revealed its dominant hand in qualifying for Sunday’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. George Russell earned his ninth-career pole position Saturday ahead of his teammate Kimi Antonelli for the team’s 83rd front-row lockout and its first since the 2024 British Grand Prix. Russell topped all three sessions in F1’s knockout qualifying format, finally casting aside questions of where Mercedes team was in the new-era pecking order. His pole time, at 1 minute, 18.518 seconds, was almost eight-tenths faster than the nearest non-Mercedes challenger, Red Bull debutant Isack Hadjar, who completed the top three.

IndyCar and NASCAR partner for a desert doubleheader as both series enjoy strong starts to season

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — IndyCar and NASCAR are sharing a big doubleheader weekend at Phoenix Raceway, and drivers say the combo is boosting both racing series. Pato O’Ward changed his mind about being a “support series” after NASCAR drew 3.9 million TV viewers on Fox Sports last weekend. Fox Sports also says the “Desert Double” helps cross-promote stars. IndyCar is back at Phoenix for the first time since 2018 and David Malukas won his first career pole, with teammate Josef Newgarden second. Mick Schumacher qualified fourth in his oval debut. NASCAR on Sunday will be a show to see if Tyler Reddick wins a fourth consecutive race.