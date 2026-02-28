2/27 Sports Brief

No end in sight for battles over eligibility and player contracts in college sports, experts say

Athletes and college sports administrators continue to end up in court less than a year after the House vs. NCAA class-action lawsuit was settled. Legal experts see no end in sight without federal legislation codifying rules on NIL and eligibility or a a totally new structure for the enterprise. Duke and Cincinnati sued quarterbacks who entered the transfer portal alleging breach of contract. More athletes are suing the NCAA to gain extra eligibility years. Attorney Mit Winter says federal law, a Supreme Court ruling or collective bargaining will stop the chaos.

Smotherman still leads, Koepka makes the cut at PGA National after second round of Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brooks Koepka and alternate Ben Silverman rebound at the Cognizant Classic and reach the weekend at PGA National. On Friday, Koepka fired a 5-under 66 and jumped inside the cut at 2 under. He says he does not come to tournaments just to make cuts. He hit few fairways but sank more putts and made six birdies. Silverman shot 67 after getting in when Will Zalatoris withdrew hurt. Silverman says he feels the home energy near Jupiter. A.J. Ewart and Mackenzie Hughes also made big moves.

All eyes focused on Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza as QBs take center stage at NFL scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fernando Mendoza possesses all the traits NFL teams covet in a franchise quarterback. He’s smart, mobile, makes fast reads and quick releases. He has a strong arm and prototypical size. He has three years of starting experience and a national championship, too. But the once lightly recruited Mendoza learned long ago not to take anything for granted. So if the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in April ’s draft fulfills those expectations, he’ll eagerly embrace the pressure to succeed. And if the quarterback-needy Las Vegas Raiders do the unthinkable and bypass Mendoza, the former Indiana star won’t fret. Instead, the Boston-born Mendoza hopes to steal a page from Tom Brady’s playbook.

WNBA players’ union sends offer to league with revenue sharing, housing concessions, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA players’ union sent a counterproposal to the league Friday night for a new collective bargaining agreement that included some concessions on revenue sharing and housing — two key areas on which the sides differ — according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday night on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the negotiations. The union’s proposal came a week after it received one from the league. The WNBA told the union Monday that it needs to get a deal in place by March 10 to start the season on time, another person familiar with the discussions told the AP. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because of the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

Sheinbaum says FIFA will visit Mexico to assess World Cup security and mobility

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has reassured FIFA that it can safely host the World Cup after deadly cartel violence this week. President Claudia Sheinbaum says on Friday that FIFA representatives plan to visit Mexico soon. She says they will review security and transport mobility in the host cities. Sheinbaum says transport projects remain urgent in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara. Recent violence follows an army operation against a major cartel leader. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has told Sheinbaum he has full confidence in Mexico as a World Cup host.